SDSU campuses not expected to experience power shutoffs, email says

San Diego Gas & Electric service shutoffs are not expected to occur at this time at San Diego State amid expected shutoffs across California, a campus-wide email sent on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 8, SDG&E announced areas around San Diego county may experience temporary service outages in an effort to prevent wildfires during a period of high winds.

SDG&E’s latest updates on Oct. 10 estimate around 18,000 customers may see service outages.

SDSU Emergency Management Coordinator Kayli Singer announced in the email that neither the university’s main campus nor the Imperial Valley campus are expected to have temporary service shutoffs.

“At this time, SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley are not expected to be impacted by these outages, but we do realize that members of the campus community may be affected,” Singer stated in the email.

If anyone from the SDSU community were to be impacted, they are encouraged to request special accommodations if someone is unable to arrive at campus, according to the email.

“In the event any of our students, faculty and staff become personally impacted by a shutoff limiting their ability to come to campus for classes or work, they are encouraged to reach out to their instructors and supervisors to discuss appropriate accommodations,” Singer said.

A list of areas that may be affected by service shutoffs can be found on SDG&E’s website.