Flavors of East Africa offers cultural experience

The Flavors of East Africa is now serving San Diego State students from their new restaurant right on campus.

Offering authentic African cuisine, they pride themselves on their healthy options that include a variety of vegan-friendly plates.

The owner, June Owino, was born and raised in Kenya, but moved to San Diego in 2001. He is an accountant who wanted to share African cuisine with the local community.

The Flavors of East Africa started as a small company that later came to SDSU’s campus in 2010 for the weekly farmers market. Their most popular dish is the jack chicken, a campus favorite.

“We chose San Diego State because of its large number of students,” Owino said. “We have had loyal customers for over eight years, which is when we decided it was time to settle down here more permanently.”

There are not many campuses that can say they have African food as an option.

Having this diversity allows students to learn about different cultures and indulge in the many flavors it has to offer.

Passing by the farmers market stand, students will find the workers of Flavors of East Africa smiling and having a good time.

“Hiring people for this job is one of my favorite parts,” Owino said. “I choose to hire people with the same traits. Having good communication and respecting their space helps make this place feel like home.”

There are more than 42 valleys in the Kenya region of Africa, each being unique in their own way. Being able to have a little piece of their world right on campus, allows students to be a part of something that the people of Africa hold close to their hearts.

Political Science sophomore Aly Rajecki is conscious of her own family’s culture and how important it is to be close with other cultures.

“My family is from a different country, and I know my culture is really important to who I am,” Rajecki said. “Learning about other cultures is one of my passions, and The Flavors of East Africa has definitely given me a new favorite food to add to the list.”

The Flavors of East Africa’s website said that every Monday and Tuesday night you get 15% off of your bill when you dine in and show a valid college ID.