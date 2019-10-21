Former SDSU student sentenced to probation after setting string of fires on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A former San Diego State student has been sentenced for her involvement with a string of four fires in the College Area earlier this semester.

Madelyn Delarosa was charged with 12 felonies in a four-day span between March 13 and 16 of this spring, according to case documents.

The cases shows the 20 year old set two occupied buildings and the property of at least two different individuals on fire.

She was charged with three counts of burglary, four counts of arson, four counts of possession of flammable material and vandalism for the actions done around campus. Delarosa was released from jail, placed in a youth mental health treatment program and was sentenced to three years of probation on Oct. 16, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said on March 13, Delarosa unlawfully entered Piedra Del Sol Apartments with the intent to commit felony vandalism. She damaged property that wasn’t her own and the value defacement, damage and destruction was $400 dollars or more.

These crimes happened on the 5500 and 5600 block of Hardy Avenue and the 5500 block of Montezuma Road.

No injuries or deaths were reported, and Delarosa was ordered to stay away from the victims and SDSU’s campus.