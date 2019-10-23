Game on laser tag fun provides study break

Students made teams to compete during the on campus laser tag event.

Students dodge midterm stress at laser tag event

The Aztec Student Union Board hosted a free laser tag event on Monday, Oct. 21 in Montezuma Hall.

Students competed in teams while enjoying free food from Chipotle.

The event, called Game On!, was organized by ASUB Union Nights chair and communications sophomore Desi Rearte. She said her committee came up with the idea for a laser tag event during the summer.

“This is one of our smaller events,” Rearte said. “But it turned out to be very successful.”

One of ASUB’s goals is to bring activities to campus that are generally inaccessible to students living on campus due to lack of transportation. Outlets like these become more important during midterm season.

Nursing freshman Peter Pagel said this event was a good way to get out of the dorms and take a break from studying.

“It was fun playing with the paintball structures,” Pagel said. “I got (my friends) a lot of times.”

Pagel and his friends competed on opposite teams during their five-minute match. The arena was decked out with inflatable structures for students to hide behind and bright, black lights that made some students glow.

“I had a blast shooting my friends,” aerospace engineering sophomore Andrew Birch said. “I hit a couple of trick shots. I 360 no-scoped (my friend).”

Overall, Birch said his favorite part was hanging out and playing with his friends. He and his friends competed for the most hits, and he won with over 60.

Civil engineering sophomore Josiah Imperial said his favorite part of the event was meeting new people.

Imperial and Birch both said this event was a great way to de-stress during midterms and they hope to see more events like this in the future.

“It was a lot of fun,” finance sophomore Matt Phayre said. “It was a good way to get out, and we got burritos.”

ASUB’s table was decorated with various prizes – including notebooks, grocery bags and reusable straws – for their game of spin-the-wheel. Before spinning, students were asked to follow @aztecnights on Instagram.

“Our committee meets every week to discuss ideas,” Rearte said. “It’s a great way to get involved on campus.”

ASUB’s next event, Open Mic Night, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 in the Aztec Student Union Courtyard from 5 pm. to 7 p.m.