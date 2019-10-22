Crime report: Petty theft, vandalism

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Petty Theft

On Sept. 23, there were six reports of petty theft.

At 9:12 a.m., it was reported that two clothing items were stolen from the Aztec Shops Bookstore. The items were valued at $53. A non-SDSU student was arrested and is not allowed back on campus for seven days.

Around 10:30 a.m., it was reported that two shirts were stolen from the Aztec Shops Bookstore, which were valued at $72. The non-student was arrested, cited and then released.

An iPad was reported stolen around 1:50 p.m. from a golf cart that was parked outside of the Education and Business Administration building.

At Tarastec Apartments on 55th Street, around 4:40 p.m., it was reported that the seat, rear reflector and phone holder were stolen off of a bike parked in the bike racks. It is expected the theft occurred between Wednesday and Saturday.

A bike was reported stolen at 6:22 p.m. from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The reporting party left the bike, valued at $150, in the East rack by the flag poles at around 8 a.m., and when they returned it was gone.

At 9:26 p.m., a skateboard was reported stolen from the skateboard rack outside of the Aztec Recreation Center. It is believed the theft occurred the day before between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Vehicle Theft

On Sept. 20 at 8:20 a.m., a golf cart was reported stolen. The theft occurred at Facilities Services on Aztec Circle Drive. The graphic design golf cart was noticed missing at 7:00 a.m. and the chain cut.

Vandalism

At 2:57 p.m. on Sept. 20, it was reported that paper plates were burned and melted into a vehicle parked at Parking 1 on College Avenue.

On Sept. 18 at 12:53 a.m., a laptop valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from the locker room at the Aztec Recreation Center. The theft was expected to have occured between 3 and 5 p.m.

Drug Activity

On Sept. 18, someone reported the smell of marajuana coming from the Maya Residence Hall on Lindo Paseo Avenue.

Grand Theft

At 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 17, a backpack with items valued at $1,500 was stolen from a bench at Malcolm A. Love Library on Campanile Drive. The backpack supposedly went missing after the owner left it on a bench and then returned and it was missing.