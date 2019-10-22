A.S. Update: Freedom of speech website, Inclusive SDSU portal launched

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Associated Students University Campus Life Council met on Oct. 16 to discuss updates on two newly launched websites and interim suspensions dealt to members of the Interfraternity Council.

Freedom of speech website

San Diego State launched its new Freedom of Speech website on Oct. 7, Dean of Students Randy Timm announced at the meeting. The Freedom of Speech website contains guidelines for students and recognized student organizations related to free speech and the buildings and grounds policy. The website also contains the student organization handbook, which can provide students resources on issues relating to free speech.

Inclusive SDSU

Timm also announced the Inclusive SDSU website was also launched on Oct. 7. It is a resource for students to report any biases they face and any offensive materials, such as racist or homophobic flyers, they might see around campus.

Students may also report incidents of sexual misconduct through Inclusive SDSU. The website provides resources for discrimination, harassment and retaliation (DHR) and Title IX issues.

Timm said Inclusive SDSU’s DHR resources can assist students facing biases on campus, but students should go through the DHR resources as a first option.

“If a student has a question with regards to if they feel like they have been discriminated (against) or harassed, they should always go through the DHR form (first),” Timm said.

Interfraternity Council suspensions

The council also discussed ongoing investigations into fraternities on campus.

SDSU is actively addressing issues with the fraternity community amid suspensions handed down to fraternities due to hazing, alcohol violations and issues regarding inclusivity, Timm said during the meeting. In August 2019, three other fraternities were placed on interim suspensions for alcohol-related violations.

“We’re in the process of addressing those issues and working closely with the IFC community,” Timm said.

Homecoming court history made

This is the first year the SDSU homecoming court is composed of eight women and two men. In 2015, SDSU changed its homecoming process to a non-gender specific process that eliminated gender-specific roles like homecoming king and queen.