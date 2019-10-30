Can’t carve a pumpkin without pictures
It’s photo competition time! Look at the carved finalists.
October 30, 2019
The Daily Aztec’s Instagram held a photo contest this past week! The winner’s got a chance to be published on the backpage which you can view below.
1. Kyle Gasteiger- the thriller trio
2. Heaven Heatherly – the delicate butterfly
3. Jordan Foster – the white mushrooms
4. Maddie Chavez – the starry eyes
5. Amanda Oldham – the winker
6. Waverly Hale – the lovestruck vampire
7. Jack Molmud – the monster
8. Julia Karczewski – the yellow sun
9. Becca Roer – the starry night
10. Jess Hennies – the tiny face
If you didn’t get a chance to submit your pictures, don’t be frightened! Your spooky designs can still scare the neighbors if you put them out on your porch.
For those of you who live in the dorms, small pumpkins can still be painted. A trend this year has been to paint your pumpkin which might also be an option for you. Painting a pumpkin reduces the mess.
Whether you paint a pumpkin or carve one out, have a great Halloween!
Thank you to all of our contributors!
