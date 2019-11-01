Estudios de Chicano/a organizan comemoración de Día De Muertos

Diane Lopez Olea, Amal Younis, and Noé Sandoval

November 1, 2019

Estudiantes y profesores de SDSU presentan altar para honrar a 27 difuntos activistas y académicos, y cinco niños fallecidos. La comunidad fue recibida con música tradicional y discursos de la facultad de estudios Chicano/a.
