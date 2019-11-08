All 14 IFC-affiliated fraternities suspended following incident at chapter party

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

San Diego State President Adela de la Torre has suspended all Interfraternity Council chapters after SDSU Police launched an investigation into an incident that occurred on Nov. 7.

The suspension affects 14 fraternities and about 1,400 fraternity members, according to the announcement.

The incident occurred Thursday morning after an IFC-affiliated fraternity party the night before. University police were called to a residence hall on the east side of campus along Montezuma Road.

The student was transferred to a San Diego-area hospital after SDSUPD received a 911 call on Thursday morning, the statement said.

The student’s condition is unconfirmed. University police and the administration are investigating the matter.

De la Torre said student safety informed the decision to suspend all IFC chapters on campus, effective Nov. 8.

“While under suspension, the IFC and its organizations will not be recognized and all activities will be suspended,” the statement said. “The university will keep the organizations under suspension while it considers next steps.”

The list of IFC chapters suspended from campus includes: Alpha Epsilon Pi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association and the United Sorority and Fraternity Council, or chapters affiliated with those organizations are not affected by the suspension.

The university also said it was offering support to those affected.

“We also urge all members of our community to seek university resources as they need support,” the statement said. “Counseling and Psychological team members are prepared to assist students on any emotional or psychological matters.”