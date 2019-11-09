Aztecs fall to Boise State in Mountain West championship

Junior forward Veronica Avalos attempts to keep possession away from the USD defenders during the Aztecs’ 1-0 loss on Sept. 13 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Junior forward Veronica Avalos attempts to keep possession away from the USD defenders during the Aztecs’ 1-0 loss on Sept. 13 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Junior forward Veronica Avalos attempts to keep possession away from the USD defenders during the Aztecs’ 1-0 loss on Sept. 13 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In a match between the Mountain West’s two regular-season champions, San Diego State women’s soccer was defeated in the MW championship game against Boise State by a score of 2-0 at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise, Idaho.

The Aztecs will finish their season with a record of 10-9-1 overall and a conference record of 8-3-0.

Boise State senior forward Raimee Sherle opened up the scoring during the 16th minute.

The Aztecs would enter the locker room down 1-0 at the half.

Boise State was able to assert itself early in the second half with junior forward Aubree Chatterton netting a shot into the top right corner to put the Broncos up 2-0 in the 50th minute.

SDSU’s best chance came off a shot from junior midfielder Chloe Frish in the 75th minute that hit the inside of the right post but didn’t fully cross the goal line.

Frisch would also manage to pull away from defenders in the 82nd minute to get a shot off, but it was saved by Bronco sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Smith.

Boise State eventually pulled away to capture its first MW Championship in their program’s history.