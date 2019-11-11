Student hospitalized after attending fraternity event dies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A San Diego State student who allegedly attended a fraternity event on Nov. 6 and was hospitalized the following morning has died.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre confirmed the death of 19-year-old Dylan Hernandez in an email to the university community Monday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to say that Dylan Hernandez, the student who was hospitalized last week, has passed away,” de la Torre said. “His family gave their goodbyes late Sunday night.”

SDSU Police has launched an investigation into the events surrounding Hernandez’s death after a 911 call was made from his residence call on the morning of Nov. 7.

A press release from the county medical examiner’s office said Hernandez “was found pulseless and apneic by his roommate in their dorm room.”

“(Hernandez) was transported to the Emergency Department at Alvarado Hospital,” the release said. “His death was pronounced on (Nov.8).”

In the wake of the investigation, de la Torre announced the suspension of all 14 IFC-related fraternity chapters.

The university has set up a webpage to provide updates regarding the investigation and services available to students.

Friends of the Hernandez family have also established a GoFundMe page to accept donations.

The university asks all to respect the privacy of the family.

This story was updated at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 11 with information from the San Diego County medical examiner’s website.