Emergency services address pipe rupture on campus

by Alexa Oslowski, Photo Editor
November 16, 2019

Around 2 p.m Saturday, multiple fire trucks appeared on campus to respond to a pipe rupture in the Music building on Campanile Walkway. Steam could be seen rising from the vents, and the building has been evacuated.

San Diego Police Lieutenant Ruben Villegas said there is a gas or water pipe rupture in the building, and the situation won’t escalate.

San Diego Gas & Electric spokesperson Wes Jones said they have sent a team the university to shut off the gas and remain on site.

Sharon Lucas, a student, confirmed while she was in the building it was a broken water pipe sending out hot steam.

