SDSU community members attend premiere of “Chicana Stardust”

Roxana Becerril, Diane Lopez Olea, and Amal Younis
December 1, 2019
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Aztec Corner residents blast student housing, maintenance for ‘god awful conditions’
Aztecs face toughest test of year in Las Vegas Invitational, battle Creighton Thursday
Opinion: Remember the true history of colonization this Thanksgiving
Whistleblower alerts US government about safety of residence hall bunk beds
UT, Chappy residents raise concerns over dust in dorm room vents
Showcase
San Diego State shuts down BYU 13-3 in regular-season finale
News
University announces members of task forces to investigate alcohol, student safety
Aztecs overcome rough shooting night in victory over Tennessee State
Aztecs fall to Hawaii, miss out on Mountain West championship game
Aztecs look to avoid repeating disappointing finish last season
City council votes unanimously to move forward with SDSU Mission Valley plan
Aztecs reclaim Old Oil Can trophy with win over rival Fresno State
Editorial
Editorial: Student death shows IFC fraternities are unsafe and need to change
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.