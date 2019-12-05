San Diego State announces multi-million dollar donation to help fund Mission Valley stadium

The university will name new football field after donor Dianne L. Bashor.

San Diego State announced a $15 million major gift from local philanthropist Dianne L. Bashor on Thursday that will help the university finance its new Mission Valley stadium.

As a result, the field will be named Bashor Field at Aztec Stadium.

The $15 million grant will be used to help fund the total stadium construction costs — currently projected to be $250 million.

“I feel its a privilege to be here today to add to the glory of the university and people in it,” Bashor said. “The students and the people of San Diego will benefit from everything we do with this property, and it will be so wonderful to have something positive to think about and have everybody participate in.”

University President Adela de la Torre said the gift will enable SDSU to fulfill their objectives at the Mission Valley site.

“SDSU has long inspired to build a world class university, research and innovation district and multi-use stadium in Mission valley,” De La. Today said. “Today, due to the generosity of a local philanthropist and visionary leader, the momentum continues.”

Chair of the CSU Board of Trustees Adam Day said the gift will help thousands of future prospective students.

“This gift will be the lead gift to the construction of the multi purpose stadium, as well as the academic facilities and laboratory space, for over 15,000 new students that need and demand a seat in the CSU system.”

SDSU envisions breaking ground on the stadium next spring. The university hopes to complete construction of the stadium in time for the start of the 2022 NCAA football season and the Aztecs’ Sept. 3, 2022 matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.

SDSU Athletic Director J.D. Wicker said the donation helps keep the university’s development goals on track.

“With this gift, we are one step closer to the shovel on the ground in April 2020,” Wicker said. “The city council and mayor’s office have overwhelmingly supported our offer to purchase the property, and now our teams are working diligently to ensure we meet our timeline over the next couple of months.”

The university’s 35,000-seat multi-use stadium will replace the 52-year-old SDCCU Stadium the Aztecs have called home since 1967. The stadium will allocate 5,000 seats for students, along with student-specific amenities including discounted concessions that can be purchased through meal plan funds.

In an October conference call with journalists, SDSU Vice President of Business and Financial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer Tom McCarron said the university would finance stadium construction costs through a combination of philanthropic donations, a stadium naming rights deal, seat licenses for season tickets, sponsorships and a financing plan through the CSU system.

SDSU awarded Clark Construction Group the contract to design and build the new stadium in February. Gensler will serve as the stadium’s architect.

The university says the stadium will also host professional and collegiate soccer and lacrosse matches, NCAA bowl games and concerts.

In addition to the 35,000 seat stadium, the university’s campus expansion plans feature a river park, hike and bike trails, housing and educational facilities.

The university projects the 135-acre SDSU Mission Valley development will add $3 billion in local economic value.

This story was updated at 5:46 on Dec. 5 with quotes from Dianne Bashor, President Adela de la Torre, CSU Board of Trustees Chair Adam Day and SDSU Athletic Director J.D. Wicker.