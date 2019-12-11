Gifts for the five love languages

Here are a couple examples of gifts you can get for people who love words of affirmation.

The time of the year when gift guides saturate the internet has officially arrived.

Lists of best-selling pajamas to gift the entire family and suggestions for the ultimate 2019 present to give someone you appreciate are most likely to claim a slot in the promotional section of your email right about now.

Dr. Gary Chapman’s book, “The 5 Love Languages,” suggests everyone gives and receives love differently. According to Chapman, this observation surprisingly takes place in all forms of relationships not just romantic ones.

In order to make this gift-giving season a memorable one, use this guide to help you find a gift that aligns with Dr. Chapman’s five forms of communicating love.

Love language 1: Words of affirmations

Chapman’s first love language refers to those who prefer to receive affection in the form of affirmative words. People who fall into this category like being told they’re appreciated.

This holiday season, give a gift to a words-of-affirmation enthusiast by writing them a letter about what you most admire about them. Aim to demonstrate your intentions and emotions by sharing the details that you most appreciate about that person.

Using stationary like these $5 cards from Pigment in North Park, jot down a few sentences telling someone why you care about them.

Love language 2: Acts of service

This love language is for people who believe that actions speak louder than words. Unlike those who prefer to hear how much they’re cared for, people on this list like to be shown how they’re appreciated.

It is a little old fashioned, but this is the perfect opportunity to handmake a booklet of chores or tasks the receiver could use whenever they want. A couple examples of tasks could be coupons for back massages, mowing the lawn, making your friend dinner and more.

An alternative option for this love language is to offer to run an errand or do something the person dreads. Chances are, no one, regardless if they fall into this category or not, will be upset if you offer to wash their car.

Love language 3: Receiving gifts

The third love language takes a more materialistic approach but still requires some thought and retrospect from the gift-giver. People whose love language is receiving gifts enjoy being gifted something that is both physical and meaningful.

Take one of their favorite things like their favorite flowers or a place they often visit and transcend those interests into a physical gift. If you want to give them a gift that keeps giving, consider giving that person a subscription box. Native Poppy in South Park and Drift Away Coffee online have special discount prices if you gift someone a subscription of their flower bouquets or boxes of personalized coffee. Birchbox also has good deals on beauty and grooming kits.

Love language 4: Quality time

The second-to-last love language denotes the idea of spending quality time with someone. This love language is all about giving your undivided attention to that one person, without the distraction of phone screens.

A possible gift idea for them is buying an activity you think you’d both enjoy. Groupon is a great site for finding offers on local activities like sip-and-paint classes where you make a painting while enjoying a glass of wine.

Invite them to elevated arcades like Punch Bowl Social in downtown, where you can play games, have a beer and spend quality time with your company. Tickets for escape rooms, kayak and water tours and sports classes also make good gifts for this love language.

Love language 5: Physical touch

The last love language, physical touch, does not condone inappropriate public displays of affection or unsolicited physical contact. People who communicate their appreciation through this language, when they consent to it, feel appreciated when they are hugged, kissed and so forth.

While you can increase the amount of tight hugs you give a friend or partner when you’re with them, you can also continue that feeling of warmth and comfort by giving them a cozy blanket or a fuzzy robe.

Stuffed animals and body pillows are also great gifts for someone who needs extra physical contact.