Student attacked in robbery at campus intersection

There is currently no known, immediate threat to campus, according to police officials. San Diego Police Department is currently heading this case.

There is currently no known, immediate threat to campus, according to police officials. San Diego Police Department is currently heading this case.

There is currently no known, immediate threat to campus, according to police officials. San Diego Police Department is currently heading this case.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Early this morning around 1:25 a.m., a San Diego State student was robbed while crossing an intersection near 55th Street and Lindo Paseo, according to a campus-wide email sent by SDSU Police Department.

He was crossing the intersection when a silver or white sedan made a u-turn and pulled up next to the student. One of two suspects exited the passenger seat and forcibly took the student’s bag. The suspects then proceeded to drive away in an unknown direction, according to the email.

The victim told police the first suspect was wearing a ski mask. Otherwise, the features are unknown, according to police officials.

The timely warning crime bulletin for the robbery was issued about 10 hours after the incident at 11:15 a.m. University police spokesperson Raquel Herriott said this was in order to confirm facts among various departments.

“A lot of times we’re gathering more info during the business morning to put together the actual bulletin,” Herriott said. “Those things usually happen in the middle of the night, so there is a little bit more of a delay in getting all those resources together.”

There is currently no known, immediate threat to campus, Herriott said.

The San Diego Police Department is currently investigating this case. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-9477.

Staff writer Katelynn Robinson contributed to this story.