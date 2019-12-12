Single mumps case confirmed at SDSU during finals week

Students exhibiting any symptom of mumps are encouraged to reach out to a medical provider.

Students exhibiting any symptom of mumps are encouraged to reach out to a medical provider.

Students exhibiting any symptom of mumps are encouraged to reach out to a medical provider.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State health officials have confirmed a single case of mumps involving a student who lives off-campus on Dec. 12.

The campus is not currently at high risk, according to an email sent this morning by SDSU’s Medical Director Cynthia Cornelius.

“While the health officials believe that the risk is minimal to our campus community, we are taking precautions and working to ensure that the campus community is both aware and has information about mumps,” the email said.

No further detail was provided about the student who contracted mumps, citing privacy concerns.

According to the Center for Disease Control, mumps is spread through saliva or mucus and can be passed on through coughs, sneezes or the sharing of utensils, bottles or food.

Initial symptoms of mumps can include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Within 48 hours, symptoms may progress to swelling in the salivary glands and jaw.

Usually mumps will resolve on its own and most people will make a full recovery within a few weeks.

Cornelius urged anyone exhibiting symptoms of mumps to self-isolate and see a medical provider as soon as possible.

Students can contact Student Health Services at 619-594-4325 or the County of San Diego Immunization Program by calling 866-358-2966.