Spring concert guide for San Diego

Australian rocker Tame Impala is set to perform at Pechanga Arena on March 9 after the release of his anticipated album "The Slow Rush" mid-February.

San Diego is bringing lots of musical talent this upcoming spring. Large acts hit hot spots in San Diego such as the Observatory, SOMA, Pechanga and San Diego State.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: King Princess at The Observatory North Park

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter released her newest album, “Cheap Queen,” this past October. Since then, King Princess has played on Saturday Night Live, announced a European tour with Harry Styles and released a tour of her own. The queer icon is signed with Mark Ronson’s record label, Zelig records, since the release of her hit song “1950.”

Monday, Feb. 3: Dermont Kennedy at Cal Coast Open Air Theatre

This Dublin singer/songwriter is known for his powerful and passionate vocals. He released his first full album in 2019, “Without Fear,” displaying his folk roots mixed with pop influences.

Wednesday, Feb 5: Atmosphere at The Observatory North Park

The rap-duo has been releasing music since 2007 and has become a notable force in the rap industry. The Minnesota native’s newest record, “Whenever,” dropped this past December as they announced an upcoming tour. Their hit songs, “Yesterday,” and, “Best Day,” have been blasted on teenagers’ speakers over the past two decades showing the timelessness of the group.

Friday, Feb. 28: Dr. Dog at The Observatory North Park

Dr. Dog’s sound is extremely unique. The alternative band has transitioned and evolved over the years establishing an exponentially different music style with each record released. The band’s 2018 album, “Critical Equation,” is the most recent album of nine. From “Heart it Races” to “Nellie,” Dr. Dog showcases their musical versatility.

Friday, March 6: The Growlers at SOMA

The “Beach Goth” creators are coming back to SOMA after the release of their newest album, “Natural Affairs.” The Orange County group has infiltrated the sound of California with its unique music style, creating its own genre. The band can be seen on many festival lineups this spring including Tennessee’s “Bonnaroo” and Atlanta’s “Shaky Knees.”

“After having seen The Growlers before, they are true to their Beach Goth band even in their live shows,” accounting senior Kat Hench said.” Their performances are always full of energy and their setlists are always different which keeps it exciting. I’m really looking forward to seeing their new album in concert.”

March 7 and 8: CRSSD Festival at Waterfront Park

CRSSD Festival’s bi-annual appearance at Waterfront Park has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a must for San Diego locals. The two-day festival features an eclectic line up of electronic, house, techno and experimental artists and bands. The headliners feature the Australian group “Rufus Du Sol,” “SOLACE,” Gessafelstein and Chris Lake. Other artists featured include Purple Disco Machine, EVAN GIIA, Inner City and Majid Jordan.

Monday, March 9: Tame Impala with Clairo at Pechanga Arena

This Australian musician has evolved into a psychedelic-rock god over the years, something he never expected. After a five-year hiatus, Kevin Parker has returned with his much-anticipated album, “The Slow Rush,” which will be released on Feb. 14. Since the album’s announcement, Parker has dropped singles, “Lost in Yesterday,” “It Might Be Time” and “Posthumous Forgiveness,” displaying the recurring theme of time which has seemingly inspired his upcoming album.

March 23: Grouplove at The Observatory North Par k

Grouplove’s “Tongue Tied” became an endless classic the second it was released in 2011. Since then, the band has proven their extraordinary ability to make energetic indie-pop hits for people to love. The band’s newest single, “Deleter” is a taste of their upcoming album “HEALER” which will be released March 13.

April 10-12, and 17-19: Coachella Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA

The Coachella lineup graced the internet in early January featuring its normal mix of pop, rock, rap and electronic music. Headliners include the critically acclaimed Rage Against the Machine, the infamous founder of “Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott and fan-favorite Frank Ocean. Other big artists include Lana Del Rey, Flume, FKA Twigs and Rex Orange County. A few smaller artists that made the lineup include Black Pumas, Weyes Blood, (Sandy) Alex G, Peggy Gou and Skegss.

April 24- 26: Stagecoach at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA

Dancing in the desert while listening to country’s biggest artists became possible thanks to Stagecoach. This year the festival has branched out from its main genre by featuring electronic DJ Diplo and rock-legends ZZ Top. The lineup features country classics like Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett with many others.

Saturday, May 2: Kesha at Cal Coast Open Air Theatre

The pop superstar closes the school year at the Open Air Theatre with her “High Road Tour.” In 2019, Kesha released three singles titled, “Rich, White, Straight Men,” “Raising Hell” and “My Own Dance.” After experiencing sexual harassment and a lawsuit from her previous producer Dr. Luke, Kesha made a comeback like no other, gracing us once again with her outspoken, witty, party songs.

Other Shows:

Saturday, Jan. 25: Saint Motel at The Observatory North Park

Sunday, Jan. 26: Trippie Red at SOMA

Saturday, Feb. 8: JAUZ at The Observatory North Park

Friday, Feb. 21: Magic City Hippies at Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach

Thursday, Feb. 27: Hippie Sabotage at The Observatory North Park

Saturday, Feb. 29: Olivia O’ Brien at The Observatory North Park

Thursday, March 5: Beach Bunny at Che Che Cafe in La Jolla

Thursday, March 5: NGHTMRE at SOMA

Friday, March 6: Blake Shelton at Pechanga Arena

Monday, March 16: Third Eye Blind at The Observatory North Park

Friday, April 3: COIN at The Observatory North Park

Friday, April 3: The Districts at Music Box

Wednesday, April 15: (Sandy) Alex G at SOMA

Sunday, April 19: Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach at The Viejas Arena

Thursday, May 7: Bombay Bicycle Club at The House of Blues

Wednesday, May 13: Durand Jones & The Indications at The Observatory North Park