Medical examiner’s report confirms alcohol and THC at time of Hernandez’s death

Dylan Hernandez, a freshman at SDSU, died on Nov. 8 after falling off his bunk bed in his dorm room. He had attended a fraternity party before the incident.

An official county medical examiner’s report released Thursday afternoon confirmed the presence of alcohol and THC in the system of the 19-year-old San Diego State freshman who died last semester.

The autopsy was completed Nov. 11, three days after the date of Dylan Hernandez’s death on Nov. 8. He fell from his bunk bed after attending a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event. The report reads, “toxicological testing detected elevated alcohol (0.06% w/v) and cannabinoids.”

In the opinion portion of the autopsy report, it was revealed the 19-year-old had a blood ethanol value of 74 mg/dL. The legal limit of intoxication is 80 mg/dL, according to Mayo Clinic Laboratories. He was also found with 1.6 ng/mL of Delta 9-Carboxy THC, resulting positive in the use of cannabinoids, according to the toxicology report.

Hernandez’s neurological exam also confirmed he was brain dead on Nov. 8, a day after he was found in his dorm on Nov. 7.

It was reported that there was a “large epidural hemorrhage underlying the nondisplaced fracture of the left temporal bone and surrounding the posterior left cerebral hemisphere,” according to the medical examiner. However, the neck was found without injury. Other injuries noted in the report included a 9-inch abrasion on the anterior right thigh.

University police are currently evaluating the findings of the report, according to a statement. They have identified witnesses and are continuing their investigation.

A preliminary police report surrounding the investigation that was given to the family was shared with The San Diego Union-Tribune last week. The report said UPD didn’t interview anybody from Phi Gamma Delta or obtain search warrants to review member’s cell phones and social media accounts.

UPD said that certain government codes allow for them to release information regarding investigations depending on the inquiring party. Members of the public have far less access than those immediately involved.

“The preliminary, incomplete police report was provided to a representative of the Hernandez family in an effort to be as supportive and transparent with the family as possible during a difficult time for them as they are mourning the tragic loss of their loved one,” the statement said. “Details of the incomplete report, released late last year, was not meant to be shared with the public as it compromises our ongoing investigation and can hinder witnesses from sharing information.”