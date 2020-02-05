University affirms support of students, families implicated in Trump Administration’s extended travel ban

Campus leaders reaffirmed their support of immigrant and international students and their families in the wake of President Donald Trump's extension of his administration's travel ban.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 8? Send Email Cancel

On Jan. 31, San Diego State sent a campus-wide email detailing President Donald Trump’s extension of the travel ban and its relation to the university.

The extended travel ban now includes Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. Beginning on Feb. 22, the administration will suspend the issuing of overseas visas, and individuals from the included countries will no longer be allowed to enter the United States.

The email, sent by Chief Diversity Officer J. Luke Wood and Interim Associate Vice President for Global Affairs Cristina Alfaro, said San Diego State was in full support of all students, faculty and staff at the university.

“In the collective, we at SDSU are a diverse, global community, with many from differing backgrounds and countries of origin,” the email said. “Further, our community includes individuals of differing immigration statuses, including those who are undocumented and from mixed-status family backgrounds. Our diversity is our strength and one of the important marks of our success. Our diversity is also what invigorates our creative, intellectual and innovative work.”

The email also reminded students and staff of the university’s obligations under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“FERPA protects the privacy of a student’s immigration status and educational records,” the email said. “All members of the campus community should respect the privacy and sensitivity of these matters.”

The email urged students to visit SDSU’s Student Privacy/FERPA page for more information.

According to the email, university officials will continue to monitor the status of the travel ban and support members of the SDSU community who may be affected.

The email also said students in need of support can contact the Office of the Dean of Students or the International Student Center. Faculty who have concerns about impacts to visa status or travel may contact the Office of Faculty Advancement.