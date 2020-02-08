The Daily Aztec Live — Feb. 7, 2020

Jack Molmud, Alexa Oslowski, Camryn McCrary, Amber Salas, Luis Lopez, Kyle Betz, Angela Kurysh, Mackenzie Stafford, and

Journalists are backed into a corner.

Having found ourselves as creators and truth seekers, we are in competition with an ever-growing online presence of media consumption.

As media consolidates into big conglomerates, the remaining outlets diversify in the way they try to reach target audiences across media platforms.

Some of it works and some of it does not. Here at The Daily Aztec, we strive to bring you the news throughout the SDSU community in the most engaging way possible.

So why go anywhere else when you can find out about school news, by students, and for students.

In this episode, we will learn about a new set of student fees that will be in effect as soon as next semester, another deal that will bring SDSU West closer to breaking ground, a sneak peek at the upcoming baseball season and so much more!

Stay tuned for a special report about The Daily Aztec Poll.

The Daily Aztec Live is broadcast to Facebook Live every Friday at 6 p.m. It is later uploaded to YouTube at a later time.