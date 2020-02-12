Valentine’s Day destinations on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Valentine’s Day, no matter who you spend it with, is a day of appreciation and love to be celebrated with special people in your life.

Electrical engineering freshman Katherine Rzepczynski said she believes Valentine’s Day can be celebrated with anyone and everyone.

“I think Valentine’s Day, to people, is special because they get to spend time with the people they love,” she said. “Whether it be friends, a significant other, or yourself. Finding love in yourself is super important too.”

With that being said, you don’t have to go far to make your Valentine’s Day a special one.

Here are some fun activities to do with your Valentine to celebrate the most loving day of the year.

San Diego State’s Valentine’s Day Film Festival

To really get in the Valentine’s mood, enjoy an evening of short films with your sweetheart.

All of the films are created and made by SDSU filmmakers. Richard Underwood, an SDSU film school professor, said in an email that all short films are themed for Valentine’s Day with the topics of love and relationships. This is the perfect option for those who want a relaxing and low-key night out.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and is located at the Don Powell Theatre. Admission is $10 per person.

Group Date at Aztec Lanes

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s than with your close friends. Grab your date and bring your whole squad together for an affordable night of bowling fun at Aztec Lanes. To beat the lines, reserve lanes online and don’t forget to rent shoes.

Even if bowling isn’t your forte, Aztec Lanes is a perfect place to hang out for the night. Feel free to play matchmaker with your single companions to really get in the holiday spirit!

Picnic at the Pond

Grab some goodies and cozy blankets for a special picnic at the pond. Lay on the grass and enjoy the quiet surroundings, maybe write some love letters. If you stay long enough, you might be able to catch the sunset.

Spoil your date and make a stop at Trader Joe’s to get all the Valentine’s treats, such as dark chocolate mini heart cookies, raspberry rose white chocolate bars, jelly bean hearts and flowers.

Date Night Vibes and Love Potion Class at Eureka

For that quality one-on-one time, grab a bite at Eureka for a tasty meal filled with love. The burgers and vast selection of drinks combined with the lively atmosphere make Eureka the perfect place to dine out.

If dessert is on your mind, a quick trip across the street to Cream will top off your sweet night out. The ice cream sandwiches, sundaes and their staple ice cream tacos are hard to stay away from.

For An Off-Campus Adventure

There’s no better way to combine the love in the air with some tasteful music. For a musical night out, Sitting on Stacy, an alternative punk rock band, is playing a show at SOMA on Feb. 14. Two members of the band are current SDSU students. With a quick Uber ride from campus, the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and general admission is $15.

Love with your friends or Valentine can be celebrated on campus with a bunch of fun and heartfelt activities. Mix it up, explore or relax for this special day!