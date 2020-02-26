Album review: BTS dropped their new album creating a surge in the industry

The global sensation, BTS, released their highly anticipated album “Map of the Soul: 7” early Friday morning on all streaming services.

BTSBTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

“Map of the Soul: 7” exceeded more than four million pre-orders in South Korea, according to the Washington Post.

The album consists of five songs repackaged from their previous album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and 15 new tracks. Although the songs “Interlude: Shadow,” “Black Swan” and “Outro: Ego” were released prior to the album’s release.

Their title track, “On,” gives a strong first impression with the lyrics, “Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter.” A variety of interpretations can be made from this song, but according to their interview with Seventeen magazine, this track represents the sacrifices this group has made to be where they are today. Another version of this song includes a surprise collaboration with Sia.

The sound of an acoustic guitar starts the solo track, “Filter,” which showcases a wide range of vocals done by member Park Jimin. Jimin said he created the song to present himself to the world in different ways while connecting it to its connotation with social media, according to their Spotify interview. Lyrics such as,”Overcoming different tastes and standards, you’ll be wanting only me,” show a different side of the group’s lead vocalist.

One of the most fascinating songs that captures your attention immediately with the sound of a gunshot is “Ugh!” The rappers of the group RM, Suga and J-Hope participate in this track each highlighting their own skills. It gives off a different style in comparison to the rest of the album’s tracklist.

“00:00 Zero O’Clock” is one of the underrated tracks off this album in terms of the message it promotes. According to the Spotify storyline, the song, “delivers comfort for (the) everyday life and the hope that a better day will come.” When you think of it being “zero o’clock,” it means time has reset, but for BTS it signifies that a new day will start again. This song can strike an emotional chord.

Lastly, the song “Black Swan” is a track you should not look over. Their first performance of the song was on the Late Late Show with James Cordon with a dance performance included. The song sets the tone for this album because it shows their musicality and invigorating dance.

K-Pop has brought fans, especially local San Diegians, together to share their interest in the Korean-based music. Many fans were able to get a firsthand experience of K-Pop on campus with SuperM’s appearance in January, leaving many hopeful to see more opportunities for K-Pop in San Diego.

Fans can pick up their own copy of “Map of the Soul: 7” in stores now.

BTS will begin their Map of The Soul Tour in April and will make two stops in Los Angeles on May 2 and 3.