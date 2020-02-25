How close are you following the primary?

Students who registered as Democrats or Independent/No Party Preference were given a list of questions specifically about the March 3 California primary. All other political party identities were forwarded to the third section of the poll (129 respondents). Respondents were asked to rate how much they are paying attention to the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary. The rates were fairly stratified out of 502 respondents with the majority saying they follow the election moderately with the rest spread amongst the answers seen above.