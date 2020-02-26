The Daily Aztec Live — Feb. 20, 2020

Angela Kurysh, Diane López, Kyle Betz, Reese Savoie, Alexa Oslowski, and Marion Ette

In this episode, Angela Kurysh and Diane Lopez discuss all things SDSU including political debates, Black History Month and Coronavirus. Stay tuned for our sports segment with Kyle Betz and Reese Savoie.

The Daily Aztec Live is broadcast to Facebook Live every Friday and uploaded at a later time to Youtube.