University Senate votes to waive study abroad graduation requirement amid coronavirus outbreak

The CDC recommends people wash their hands for at least 20 seconds as one of the primary methods of preventing coronavirus.

The San Diego State University Senate approved a waiver for the international experience requirement, which requires students to study abroad, due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a university-wide email.

This waiver will apply to those impacted by the program suspensions and if a student is in their final year of study and the programs available to them have been suspended, the March 4 email said.

Currently, SDSU has suspended its programs in China, South Korea and Italy. All programs for spring break in countries with level three advisories have been suspended as well, according to the email. The school said it is working with students in suspended programs and supporting their returns.

There are no cases of coronavirus on campus, university officials said.

Students who are planning to study abroad in the summer or fall semesters in countries with level three advisories are encouraged to look into alternatives, according to the university. Any questions can be directed to the SDSU Study Abroad Office at (619) 594-2475 or studyabroad@sdsu.edu.

SDSU has also created an emergency operations team with campus health officials to manage concerns about the outbreak.

“The team is both assessing and developing needed plans related to this swiftly moving global public health situation,” according to the email. “SDSU is also continuously monitoring and following the recommendations of county, state and national health authorities.”

Student Health Services is also holding screenings for students who feel they are exhibiting any of the symptoms consistent with upper respiratory infections, including fever or sore throat. Faculty has also been asked to change course requirements regarding absences for students who may fall ill, according to the email.

The SDSU community is encouraged to continue to practice healthy habits and practicing good hygiene. Any updates will be posted to the school’s web page dedicated to the coronavirus outbreak.