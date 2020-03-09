SDSU suspends all spring break, summer study abroad programs to prevent coronavirus spread

San Diego State has chosen to suspend all spring break and summer study abroad programs in an effort to reduce student exposure to the coronavirus, according to a campus-wide email sent by President Adela de la Torre.

The decision is limited to programs administered by SDSU Global Affairs, including faculty-led programs, transborder programs, travel-embedded SDSU programs and summer SDSU Exchange programs, according to the email.

The university does not have the authority to suspend third-party partner programs, although the Center for Disease Control recommends avoiding any nonessential travel. This specifically includes travel that entails long plane rides or cruise ships.

The decision comes after the university already canceled ongoing study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy. All of these countries had been issued level three or four travel advisories by the CDC and The Department of State due to COVID-19 risks.

The campus is also offering waivers to qualifying students who would otherwise be required to study abroad to graduate.

More updates on the university’s next steps pertaining to the virus are expected to come within the week, according to the email. These precautions are being exercised despite regional risk being considered low.

Many campuses around the nation have shifted to online-only courses in light of the virus, and SDSU is preparing for a similar fate. An email sent to faculty and staff last week warned that in-person teaching may be suspended and offered resources for transitioning to online learning methods. Tonight’s email noted this option is still being explored.

For students who have further questions about study abroad programs, the email said to speak with the assistant dean within their department.

Campus community members who are feeling sick are encouraged to stay home and all persons have been advised to wash their hands regularly. For the lastest SDSU-related coronavirus updates, visit the school’s COVID-19 webpage.

A previous version of this story stated spring study abroad programs had been suspended, it has now been clarified to spring break study abroad programs. The Daily Aztec regrets this error and any confusion it may have caused.