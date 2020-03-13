BREAKING: University confirms case of coronavirus in study abroad student, campus risk remains low

San Diego State has announced a student who had studied abroad in Italy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a campus-wide email sent late Friday evening.

It is the the first known community case of coronavirus at SDSU.

The student, who is now self-isolating at his permanent residence located outside San Diego County, briefly visited two campus offices but did not attend any classes, according to the email.

The university says public health officials have confirmed the risk to the campus community remains low at this time.

“Due to the student’s limited contact with the campus, we consider that the risk to the greater SDSU campus community is low,” county public health officer Wilma Wooten said. “The public should be assured that we are following CDC guidance and taking aggressive measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

The university is also performing a “thorough, hospital-grade” cleaning of the two campus offices where the student was present. Campus officials have also contacted individuals who may have come in contact with the student and are providing resources to the student’s off-campus housemates.

