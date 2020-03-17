Non-essential campus workers asked to stop coming to work, library closes indefinitely

A late-night email from campus leaders asked any non-essential campus employees who can do their jobs remotely to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, an order that goes into effect on Tuesday.

“We recognize that, for many of us, this means we will not be heading to campus starting (Tuesday),” the email said.

Teleworking arrangments should be adopted no later than today and tomorrow, giving workers time to collect anything they may need from their offices. Campus officials have created a resource website with information on how to effectively work from home.

The email said the vast majority of campus workers should be teleworking as soon as possible. This excludes essential personnel, including law enforcement and those required for the maintenance of student residence halls – which remain open.

Malcolm A. Love Library will also be closed effective today, with no reopen date listed. The change comes after a March 15 email that said the library would only be closed on Monday while in transition. This shutdown extends to all campus recreation facilities, according to the email.

Essential personnel who are working on critical research that cannot be done remotely may be granted an exception to the work-from-home orders, given these workers respect social distancing regulations.

“All faculty and staff engaged in ongoing critical research are encouraged to maximize social distancing by staggering work schedules, promoting remote activities and intentionally creating maximum physical spacing,” the email said.

Tutoring and other kinds of co-working activities are also being transitioned to virtual platforms in light of COVID-19 concerns.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we continue to work together in dynamic, and sometimes unfamiliar ways to support our community’s health and well-being,” the email said. “This remains our priority above all.”

For the latest information regarding San Diego State’s approach to the pandemic, visit the COVID-19 webpage.