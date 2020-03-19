Lil Uzi Vert exceeds expectations with new album

After a two year hiatus brought by label woes and countless delays, Lil Uzi Vert exceeds all expectations with the release of his highly anticipated sophomore studio album, “Eternal Atake,” on March 6.

Loosely structured around an intergalactic concept, it’s clear to see the Philly rapper blasted off to outer space with this 16-track project filled with futuristic and infectious production that brings out immense energy and bounce.

In the song “You Better Move,” Lil Uzi Vert raps a line that perfectly encapsulates the album, “I live my life like a cartoon / Reality is not my move.”

This line rings true as the album opens up with the song “Baby Pluto,” which features a robotic female voice welcoming listeners into the experience, as if they are entering a spaceship preparing for takeoff.

Immediately afterwards, Uzi comes forth rapping with a frantic energy, boasting his lavish riches and rockstar lifestyle. His delivery in the song ventures off his signature melodic style in favor of a more rapid-fire flow that inspired his rap name. “Baby Pluto” successfully sets off the highly kinetic and exhilarating ride that follows throughout the album’s runtime.

A standout track of the album is the previously mentioned song “You Better Move,” which features an instrumental centered around an out of this world sample from Microsoft Windows video game, “Space Cadet 3D Pinball.”

The bizarre inclusion of this sample along with the high pitched squeals he incorporates as he finishes his lines highlight the cartoonish element of the album’s overall soundscape. Topped with a humorous line where he compares himself to a mother goose, Uzi wasn’t lying when he boastfully raps reality isn’t his move.

Sprinkled throughout several tracks are skits and transitions that carry the project’s overall outer space motif. As “POP,” transitions into the next song, Uzi seemingly runs away from an alien spaceship only to be abducted. In the outro of “Homecoming,” Uzi wakes up strapped to a table but is able to free himself and escape the spaceship.

Another highlight is the track “Prices,” which includes an angelic gospel choir sample in the instrumental. This sample exudes a sense of triumphant victory with Uzi celebrating his fame and riches rapping, “Hickory, dickory, dock / VVS all in my clock.” Again, the album’s cartoonish aspect arises with Uzi interpolating the classic children’s song, “Hickory Dickory Dock” into his bars.

The song “P2” is one of the most surprising songs on the album with its sample flip of his most-streamed song in his discography, “XO Tour Llif3.” Serving as a sequel to his most popular hit, Uzi utilized “P2” as an outro to the album just as “XO Tour LLif3” was for his previous album. In the final moments of the song before the album enters the bonus tracks, Uzi takes the time to thank his fans for their support.

Overall, “Eternal Atake” serves as a reminder for hip hop listeners that Lil Uzi Vert is more than just a typical mumble rapper. Instead, the album showcases his talents as a charismatic, rapid fire rhymer with otherworldly energy.