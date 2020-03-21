A.S.+vice+president+of+university+affairs+candidate+Sophie+Chance.

Name: Sophie Chance

Position: Vice President of University Affairs

Slate: Serve SDSYOU

Year: Senior on a five-year track (Class of 2021)

Major: Management Information Systems with minors in engineering and honors

Why do you want to run for Vice President of University Affairs?

“Throughout my time at SDSU, I have grown to love this campus, and I feel like I have the skills and capability to make changes that will not only change the student experience but also create a lasting impact on campus. I really feel like I am the most qualified person for this job due to my experience on campus thus far, as well as my interactions with different students on campus and my ability to hear the student’s voice and actually take action on it.”

What makes you qualified for this position?

“I currently serve on the Board of Directors for Associated Students, which means I work directly with the executive board members that are currently in those positions. I’m very familiar with the tasks they deal with on a daily basis.

“Before that, I was a College of Engineering representative, working one-on-one with other representatives to create collaboration events, and working with students to make changes within the college that they wanted to see. I created a committee program for the college so students could be involved and meet other students and have a voice and directly be able to impact the college. That increased the size of the College Engineering board by 200%.

“Additionally, I’m the VP of Finance for Rotaract, which means I am interacting with leaders from across campus and also have a good understanding of budgeting. I am currently leaving the next VP of finance with more money than they gave me. With a solid plan and budget for the next year to make their jobs as easy as possible. I’m also the current President of Camp Kesem, an organization that puts on a camp for kids whose parents have been impacted by cancer.

“In the past, I was VP of Philanthropy for Panhellenic. I was an Ambassador for two years, I’m in Kappa Delta, I was on the Campus Advisory Committee, I led the marketing for Women In Stem and I created a company through SDSU’s ZIP Launchpad.”

What would you like to change at SDSU?

“One of my main goals that I really want to focus on this year is accessibility for all students. Right now, with the coronavirus, everything is moving on to the digital platform. I think it’s really important that we are making sure this accessibility is available for all students. Having these digital resources allows students to pay less for textbooks and other unnecessary resources. I think reducing cost outside of just tuition is really important to me.”

What would you like to stay the same at SDSU?

“When I first came to San Diego State I felt the energy and love for this campus and I really want that to stay the same. I think that the people that go to our school are so amazing for so many different reasons. We have smart, amazing students who want to make a change and want to do things with their lives. I’m so proud to be on a campus where I can turn at any corner and see someone who wants to do an amazing thing in the world.”

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.