Ways to stay sane while under quarantine

The COVID-19 virus has been dominating our newsfeeds and conversations for weeks now. The sudden outbreak has prompted sudden actions within schools, events and gatherings. With all this change and frantic energy in the air, it can feel stressful and confusing as the question of “What Now?” lingers in the back of our minds.

That is why it is important now more than ever to prioritize self-care. Taking care of yourself and your headspace is crucial in this stressful time.

Here are a few ways to stay healthy and grounded.

Stay in a routine

With classes going virtual and students returning back home to complete the spring semester, staying in a regular routine will help with processing this new reality. If you’re used to waking up at 7 a.m. to begin getting ready for classes, continue doing that. If you have a solid study routine set at certain times during the day, keep the same schedule. Managing this part of your life will give you a sense of control in the midst of all the changes.

Spend time with friends and family on Zoom

We all know the good feeling we have after spending an evening with family or going out with some friends. Increase those feelings by spending more time with friends and family after spending a long day looking at your computer screen for classes. Of course, be mindful of the suggestions from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention regarding social distancing and gatherings. Facetiming friends or Zoom parties are fun ways to socialize during the day while keeping your distance.

Exercise and stay healthy

Regularly exercising and eating healthy are two great ways to reduce stress. Going for a walk or putting on a yoga video in the comfort of your own home will keep your body energized, alert and healthy — oh, and don’t forget to take your vitamins! Many physical trainers are putting home workouts online because they are also taking quarantine seriously, plus all the gyms are closed.

Talk to someone

These last few weeks have been hectic and challenging, so if you’re feeling worried or anxious, your feelings are valid and it is important to talk to a trusted adult or friend about your feelings. It is also helpful to realize you are not alone in this. Try not to isolate yourself because that can be negative to your overall health.

For counseling services through San Diego State, you can set up a phone consultation or virtual appointment by calling 619-594-5220 or by emailing psycserv@sdsu.edu.

Take a break from social media

It is important to stay up to date on the latest news when so many things are changing every day, but give yourself permission to step away for a day or two and allow yourself to relax, process and think. Constantly getting updates throughout the day can feel overwhelming, so take some time to put away your device and relax.

Overall, reducing stress and anxiety is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle because those negative emotions can weaken your morale and immune system.

You are not alone. Be safe and be healthy.