SDSU employee tests positive for COVID-19, all events canceled for rest of semester

A San Diego State employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university-wide email sent out March 24.

The email said the employee is currently at home and recovering while teleworking. The person has not been on campus for nearly two weeks, except briefly on March 17, officials said. The university said all SDSU community members suspected to have come in contact with the individual have been contacted.

This is the third case in relation to the campus, along with the two study abroad students who tested positive.

With the current San Diego County restrictions prohibiting public gatherings, the email said SDSU is required to suspend all remaining events for the remainder of the academic year.

University officials said student leaders of clubs and organizations, including Associated Students, are encouraged to transition to a virtual space. A.S. will host its regularly scheduled public meetings virtually after spring break.

Colleges and departments are also offering virtual events.

“We recognize the significant impact these cancelations have on our sense of well-being and our sense of community,” the email said. “Remaining connected is not only important, it is an imperative – and one that contributes to the health and safety of our community.”

An email was also sent to students to announce the launch of “Student Life on the Virtual Mesa.” This includes virtual support resources regarding counseling, academic support and campus engagement activities.

“Through our compassion for one another, our generosity, connection-building, and other means developed each day, we are working to keep our sense of connection to SDSU and to our friends and colleagues alive and strong,” the email said.

Student Health Services is open but students need to call 619-594-4325 for phone consultation before visiting the Calpulli Center — walk-in services have been suspended. Students can also use HealtheConnect to communicate with the Student Health Services staff.

Spring recess begins March 28, and SDSU encourages students to make their health a priority during this time. The university advises students to listen to shelter-in-home orders, reconsider any plans that involve air travel and stay updated on the Centers for Disease Control advisories.

SDSU said it continues to respond to public health experts, state authorities and California State University officials about best practices surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.