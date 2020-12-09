Aztec+Mentor+Program+announces+new+internship+program

Aztec Mentor Program has announced a new marketing internship program in collaboration with Conversion Marketing.

Launched in Jan. 2017, Conversion Marketing is an agency that aims to help high-tech companies develop data-driven strategies to create action, develop revenue growth and spread awareness about various campaigns and projects.

As stated on the application website, Conversion Marketing is looking for three San Diego State students enrolled in undergraduate degrees in marketing, communications, advertising or a similar field who “want to build a career in digital marketing, content and campaigns strategy, advertising and social media,” and is not a paid internship.

The internship was created by SDSU Ad Club President Cassidy Gonzalez and Conversion Marketing Managing Partner Matt Berry as a means of creating meaningful and relevant internships for SDSU graduates.

Berry, who graduated from SDSU in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, said the internship is also a way to give back to the university that prepared him for his current role with the company.

“A lot has changed since I graduated SDSU,” Berry said. “The job market, COVID, and all these things are stressing students out… (students) need opportunities to learn and work in a real-world environment.”

When brainstorming the idea of an internship, Gonzalez and Berry wanted to provide applicants a chance to work side-by-side with others like them along with senior executives to guide them through the process.

“We said, if we’re going to do this, let’s create a program where it’s really going to give the interns an idea of what it’s like to work in an agency,” Berry said. “We are going to frame out a project, maybe two, where there are goals and objectives and the three of them are going to have to go out and work as a team.”

What the program won’t entail, however, is assorted paperwork that others in the company didn’t wish to complete.

“It’s not going to be busy work, filling out spreadsheets and stuff,” he said. “If you are going to do that, in my opinion, it is somewhat insulting. Don’t use free help to do your busy work.”

While applicants of all backgrounds will be considered, interns will be expected to use their specific skills to collaborate with their team members to complete the given assignments.

Berry told the Daily Aztec that the interns won’t be asked to be an expert in multiple subjects. Instead, they will have to excel at their own job to improve the overall work of their team.

“That’s how it works in the real world, you’re an expert in something but you’re not an expert at everything,” Berry said. “It’s not going to work if someone wants to come in, put their head down, and just do their work. You’re going to have to collaborate and use your expertise in partnership with your team members.”

The deadline to apply is Dec. 15 and the internship will run from Jan. 20 – May 6, 2021. For more information on Conversion Marketing, visit their website at https://conversionagilemarketing.com/.