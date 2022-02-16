The BRC transitions to a new director, Dr. Brandon Gamble

Dr. Brandon Gamble said the BRC is “a place where we can gather and…plan for the best in Black life.”

The Black Resource Center at San Diego State has a new director, and Dr. Brandon Gamble says he’s focused on continuity and what’s next.

When Gamble was named new director of the BRC last December, cases of COVID-19 were surging across San Diego. During that time, Gamble was preparing to welcome students back to the BRC and begin his work as director.

“The students have me really excited about being back,” said Gamble. “I miss being with the students. That’s what makes the BRC alive and worth getting up and making the drive every day.”

Since Gamble’s appointment, COVID-19 cases have steadily declined and students have returned to SDSU. The return of student life on campus comes as the BRC begins a month of events celebrating Black History Month.

The center will host movie nights, mentoring workshops, activism discussions as part of the BRC’s month of celebrations. Student activists hosted original members of the Black Panther Party for a discussion on activism today. “One of the things people can learn from coming out to the Black Resource Center is how to have a discussion,” said Gamble.

The events are planned to celebrate Black history, but they’re also intended to connect other communities at SDSU with the thousands of students on campus who identify as Black.

On Feb. 19, SDSU Women’s basketball will feature a Black History Month themed halftime performance. The performance is titled, “Together We Rise for Black History.”

“Black History Month isn’t necessarily for Black people. It’s for the rest of the world,” Gamble said. “We’re Black 365, and my father reminded me of this week. It’s for everybody. Think about it as your history, too. It’s good to learn from those who are living the history.”

Gamble’s appointment to the role comes at a time of transition: A turbulent semester for students adjusting to attending school during a pandemic. A delayed spring semester.

Gamble is also taking on the role after the controversial resignation of Dr. Bonnie Reddick.

Reddick resigned as BRC director on Instagram on June 2, 2021. The public resignation shocked students. But Reddick told The Daily Aztec that the resignation came after years of battling SDSU for programs and funding for the BRC.

However, Gamble says students are focused on the next chapter at the BRC.

“There were students who were here when that went on. But they’re still engaged and ready to move forward,” Gamble said. “The students are extremely passionate about each program that’s here. There’s something about the program or an event that happened and really touched them, and they’re carrying that forward.”

Gamble’s priority as director is to continue to build on the center, which is a place many students call ‘home.’

“I feel a big duty and a burden to continue to help them have those great experiences that are life changing,” Gamble said.

From his time working directly with students at Oakwood University, a small HBCU, to his time at California State University Long Beach, Gamble’s work has been dedicated to students.

Gamble spent 10 years working as a school psychologist, working to create mental health and social programs to help students. During his time at CSULB, Gamble worked as a professor of educational psychology and an advisor to the African Student Union.

As an SDSU alumnus, Gamble knows the campus and students. Now, he’s looking ahead to helping generations of students passing through SDSU and the BRC.

“It’s a place where we can gather and affirm and also plan for the best in Black life,” said Gamble. “That sense of community will definitely stay.”