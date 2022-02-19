Aztecs drop their first Opening Day loss since 2016

The Aztecs played the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs to start off the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, AZ, and lost 5-3.

The Aztecs’ efforts on the mound with 11 strikeouts from five pitchers were not enough to save Opening Day against No. 17 TCU. All it took was three runs in the top of the ninth for the Horned Frogs to secure their first win of the season.

In his pitching debut, sophomore LHP TJ Fondtain opened the season for the Scarlet and Black, striking out five batters in four innings while giving up just one earned run.

TCU struck first in the top of the first but that did not stop the Aztecs aggressive game plan.

The Aztecs scored their only three runs in the sixth to take the 3-2 lead.

Ultimately, the loss fell to junior RHP Robert Brodell late in the ninth. TCU placed two runners on base and two wild pitches from Brodell gave TCU the opening they hoped for.

SDSU pushed for a last-minute save of the game but the Horned Frogs proved to be too much for the Aztecs in the bottom of the ninth. TCU reliever sophomore River Ridings struck out sophomore PH Fisher Pyatt and left sophomore Caden Miller to ground out.

Going into the rest of the weekend and 2022 campaign, here are 3 takeaways from Opening Day.

1. Despite the loss, the Aztecs have earned credibility after holding a close game to TCU, a historically winning program.

TCU won its conference title in 2021, finished the season 41-19 overall, 17-7 in the Big 12 Conference, and made a run at NCAA regionals.

They return two of three top hitters, redshirt sophomore Porter Brown and sophomore Brayden Taylor from the 2021 season.

The last meeting of the Scarlet and Black and Horned Frogs dates back to May 2021, when the Aztecs secured a 12-11 win.

2. Even as a young team, the Scarlet and Black have proven to be aggressive and scrappy.

While still working out the logistics, the Aztecs have shown their drive for the game on the field.

Many contributions in yesterday’s game came from younger players. Fondtain made his first collegiate start and true freshman Tyler Glowacki and redshirt-freshman Alex Rodriguez collected back-to-back base hits in their first collegiate at-bats.

Head coach Mark Martinez has emphasized that they will face adversity on the field but that will better prepare them for potential postseason play.

3. Efforts on the mound have improved since 2021 but are still being worked out from the bullpen.

Bullpen appearances came from sophomores RHP Ricky Tibbett and LHP Joseph Ingrassia, as well as junior RHP Robert Brodell.

Tibbett recorded one K in 1.1 innings pitched before Ingrassia took over on the mound. Ingrassia assisted in the Aztecs efforts with three K’s and no earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

Up next…

SDSU continues tournament play in Scottsdale on Saturday, facing the University of Houston with a scheduled 5pm first pitch.

Sophomore RHP Kelena Sauer is given the nod to make his second career start in Saturday’s matchup against Houston.