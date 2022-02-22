Aztecs lose 6-3 to the undefeated California Golden Bears

The Aztecs look ahead as they come back to California with a 1-2 record after the MLB4 Tournament in Arizona.

The Aztecs (1-2) wrapped up MLB4 tournament play at the Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday Feb. 20. The Scarlet and Black fell to the undefeated Golden Bears (3-0) 6-3 in the last game of the weekend.

Senior LHP Jacob Flores took the mound for the Aztecs for the first time after limited appearances in 2021 and working off an injury. Flores reached a career-high of six K’s in 4.1 innings pitched.

First baseman Junior Brian Leonhardt opened the game in the top of the first with a two-run homer out of right field to provide an early 2-0 lead over the Golden Bears.

Cal plated one run in the bottom of the second to cut the Aztecs lead in half, making the score 2-1.

Sophomore RHP Ricky Tibbett took over on the mound for SDSU in the bottom of the 5th where Cal’s senior Cole Elvis smacked a three-run home run out of center field to give the Golden Bears a 5-2 lead.

Following two strikes to end the inning from Tibbett, sophomore catcher Poncho Ruiz tried to help the Aztecs build momentum with a solo home run out of left field but Cal held the Aztecs where they stood 5-3.

Sophomore LHP Joseph Ingrassia took over on the mound for 2.1 innings with two strikeouts.

The Golden Bears tacked on one last run in the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back doubles, setting the loss in stone with a score of 6-3 — leaving Cal with their first 3-0 start since 2013.

With the completion of the 2022 MLB4 Tournament, California finished with the best record of 3-0, followed by TCU 2-1, SDSU at 1-2, and Houston 0-3.

Up next…

The Aztecs will be back in action with a midweek matchup on Tuesday at 6pm with No. 20 UC Irvine before returning to Tony Gwynn Stadium for their home opener where they’ll face University of Utah and the first game of the seventh annual Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament.