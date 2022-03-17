SDSU turns 125 years old and celebrates accordingly

The anniversary came with San Diego State getting a new logo and new slogan.

San Diego State will celebrate its 125th anniversary on March 14 and will continue throughout March 16.

The events take place in Montezuma Hall in the Conrad Prebys Student Union where students, staff, faculty and the general public can attend.

“It’s amazing just the energy here and the passion. Everybody here is looking at the future with such starry eyes because there’s so much we could do right now” President Adela de la Torre said.

In addition to this, SDSU announced a logo and color change. The new logo will be shifting away from the building of Hepnar Hall to SDSU. The color teal will be added to our colors of red and black.

The university states that this is part of a strategic plan to be inclusive towards Imperial valley and Mission valley.

Associated Students President, Ashley Tejada said, “At this point and time we’ve just progressed so much, I also feel this with our new tagline, transform your tomorrow.”

SDSU was founded in 1897 as a San Diego normal school, a teaching institution for teachers. In 1971 the university officially became known as San Diego State University, which currently serves over 36,000 students.

Professor of anthropology and SDSU’s history curator, Seth Mallios said, “So many things were canceled and postponed, so to have this come together in a way where we can be public and celebrate is special.”

According to U.S News and World Report, SDSU is ranked as one of the best California State Universities in federal research support, and as one of the top public research universities in California.

“The Community Open House will highlight SDSU Over the Decades and will feature immersive vignettes showcasing rare SDSU artifacts and multimedia organized by decade” says the director of media relations.

Some of these include notable speakers President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr, the university said in a statement.

Actors performing on campus are SDSU students who will be wearing personalized costumes by the SDSU graduate class of costume and design.

“Guests will also have an opportunity to interact with a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory space exploration and virtual reality experience featuring SDSU engineering alumni,” the university said in a statement.

Seth Mallios states that it’s the ultimate satisfaction to see people of every generation and bridge that gap in a time where there’s so much misunderstanding.

For more information about the event visit 125.sdsu.edu