Aztecs add playmaking guard Darrion Trammell from Seattle University via transfer protocol

Darrion Trammell will be looking to add more offensive efficiency to San Diego State. (Photo Courtesy of Darrion Trammell’s Twitter)

The transfer protocol taketh away, yet the transfer protocol also bringeth.

San Diego State has lost one guard to it already as Keith Dinwiddie Jr has entered the transfer protocol. Now, they have gained another.

From Seattle University comes Darrion Trammell, a 5-foot-10 guard who led the Redhawks to 23 wins and their first regular-season Western Athletic Conference title in program history.

Trammell is listed as just a guard but has expressed a desire to play at the point, a position he may just get the opportunity to play under head coach Brian Dutcher.

Senior Trey Pulliam has graduated while Dinwiddie is currently gauging interest from other schools, leaving the now junior guard Lamont Butler as the only experienced point guard for SDSU.

Trammell’s playmaking ability certainly puts him in the conversation to play the position. In his sophomore season as a Redhawk, Trammell shot 40% from field goal range while nailing 34.4% of his 3-point attempts.

His playmaking ability truly sets him apart, as he can do a little bit of everything on the court. In two seasons with Seattle U, Trammell scored 18.7 pointers per game and averaged 5.1 assists per game while his defense netted him a spot on the All-WAC Defensive Team during the 2021-2022 season.

That shooting ability will be something SDSU desperately needs as they finished 167th overall in offensive efficiency by KenPom. That offensive inefficiency led to multiple close games and cold streaks that led to near losses.

Most notably, a bad cold streak in their NCAA Tournament match against Creighton saw them blow a nine-point lead and get bounced from the tournament after Creighton mounted a comeback to win in overtime.

SDSU wasn’t the only school trying to acquire his services. After he entered the transfer protocol, Trammell was contacted by teams such as Mississippi State, USC, Cal and Texas Tech.

The Aztecs most likely aren’t done recruiting. They may still need a big as Nathan Mensah has yet to make a decision on his future and Dutcher has stated that he would like to add at least a couple more guards.