2022 San Diego Comic-Con Portrait Series

Samantha+Fuller-Hall+dressed+as+Belle+from+Beauty+and+the+Beast+pretends+to+read+a+book+that+is+hollowed+out+amongst+the+bustling+Comic-Con+crowd.

Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

Samantha Fuller-Hall dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast pretends to read a book that is hollowed out amongst the bustling Comic-Con crowd.

by Brittany Cruz-Fejeran
August 1, 2022

SDCCDay2_BCF_072222_1
Gallery|16 Photos
Scarecrow from Batman spotted on the trolley to Comic-Con