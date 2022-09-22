Bad Bunny celebrates a monumental moment as he becomes the first non-English performer to win MTV’s Artist of the Year award

Bad Bunny receiving his Moonman award for MTV’s artist of the year on August 28 at the Yankee Stadium in New York.

After a hectic year following his album release, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has just celebrated a big win.

On Aug. 28 at the MTV Video Music Awards, Bad Bunny was awarded with Artist of the Year. This makes him the first ever non-English speaking artist to win the award.

Since he is currently on tour, he accepted the award at the Yankee Stadium in New York during a show that same night.

“I don’t have the words to describe what I feel,” said Bad Bunny on stage as his fans watched on the screen at the award show. Other artists nominated in this category included Harry Styles, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

After learning about his win over social media, Alyssa Aguirre, a San Diego State University sophomore majoring in Biology said, “His VMA artist of the year award was well earned, and I think it’s awesome how many people listen to his music even being non-Spanish speaking. His music has created diversity within different communities and has brought people together.”

His album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was released in May of this year and became the second all Spanish album to debut on top of the Billboard 200 charts in the United States.

“I feel like it should have happened a long time ago,” said sophomore Irene Valdivia about the first non-English performer winning Artist of the Year.

Along with breaking barriers in music, Bad Bunny has made a name for himself using fashion.

“His controversial style and way of being is an idea I support and have started seeing more in different artists,” said Aguirre. “I like how he wears whatever he wants and makes statement looks proving style has no gender.”

The first Latina to win artist of the year was Camilla Cabello in 2018, but Bad Bunny is the first non-English act.

Luis Carillo, a transfer student going into his junior year at SDSU, lived in Mexico for over 20 years. He found solace in Bad Bunny’s music during the pandemic because it reminded him of clubbing.

“I feel very proud of him for breaking all the barriers and making the way for all of the Latino’s to show them that they can succeed in their native language and how they should not be afraid to speak up in Spanish and to embrace it,” Carillo said.

With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning on September 15, his win is well fit to start the celebration.