The First Gift of Christmas
December 23, 2022
Familiar songs liven our hearts
Mailboxes filled with holiday cards
Do you hear what I hear?
Halls filled with laughter and cheer
The rhythmic taps of a drummer boy
Beneath the wrapping, our favorite toy
Atop his head, a red and white hat
A long beard, jolly and fat
Flying above the houses aglow
Share a kiss beneath the mistletoe
Guided by a shining red nose
You better behave, he always knows
Whether naughty or nice
He checks his list twice
Trees twinkle in the winter night
As a magical sleigh takes flight
Nine reindeer held by the reigns
Riding swiftly up and down the lanes
Children called to their beds
Joyful dreams fill their heads
For those who still believe
Await the gifts he will leave
Hold onto your childlike wonder
Cherish the moments we share together
For what is important may seem small
But it is the greatest gift of all.