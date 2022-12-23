The+First+Gift+of+Christmas

Familiar songs liven our hearts

Mailboxes filled with holiday cards

Do you hear what I hear?

Halls filled with laughter and cheer

The rhythmic taps of a drummer boy

Beneath the wrapping, our favorite toy

Atop his head, a red and white hat

A long beard, jolly and fat

Flying above the houses aglow

Share a kiss beneath the mistletoe

Guided by a shining red nose

You better behave, he always knows

Whether naughty or nice

He checks his list twice

Trees twinkle in the winter night

As a magical sleigh takes flight

Nine reindeer held by the reigns

Riding swiftly up and down the lanes

Children called to their beds

Joyful dreams fill their heads

For those who still believe

Await the gifts he will leave

Hold onto your childlike wonder

Cherish the moments we share together

For what is important may seem small

But it is the greatest gift of all.