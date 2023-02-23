Aztec Softball has another dominant weekend of play in their second tournament of the season

The Aztecs go 3-1 in their second tournament of the season at the SDSU softball field

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

Game one: SDSU 7, UCR 4

The Aztecs opened the Campbell/Cartier Classic with a 7-4 victory over UC Riverside on Friday afternoon.

San Diego State came out hot in the first inning ‒ scoring four runs off four hits and out-hitting their opponent 9-7 in the game.

In the bottom of the first, sophomore Mac Barbara, junior Alexis Otero and junior Macey Keester all landed themselves RBI’s, plating three runs.

SDSU’s fourth run came in the bottom of the second on a fielding error by the Highlanders ‒ bringing in junior Jillian Celis.

The third and fourth innings were dry for San Diego State offensively, giving UC Riverside the opportunity to minimize the lead.

The Highlanders were able to knock in two runs at the top of the fifth, but not without the Aztecs stealing their momentum in the bottom of the inning with a deep single by junior Makena Broki scoring freshman Ally Dueker and Otero.

Down 7-2 in the sixth inning, UCR made things interesting, scoring two runs off of a single and a triple making it a 7-4 game.

Despite the Highlanders growing momentum, Aztec reliever, junior Cassidy West, retired two batters with a strikeout and a ground out to sophomore AJ Murphy to get out of the inning.

SDSU’s pitching was especially impressive this game with junior Allie Light striking out the side in the seventh to pick up a save, and senior Dani Martinez picking up the victory. Martinez allowed only two runs over five innings and struck out six.

Game two: SDSU 3, LMU 0

SDSU pitchers senior Sara Lehman and sophomore Dee Dee Hernandez carried the Aztecs defensively and to victory in a 3-0 win Friday night. Lehman retired the first nine batters, striking out four, and allowed only two hits in four innings. Hernandez also struck out four and gave up only one hit in three innings.

SDSU’s offense started another game strong, scoring in the first with an RBI single by Barbara.

The Scarlet and Black did not score again until the fourth inning with on base appearances by sophomore Cali Decker and senior Taylor Okada. Keester landed herself a sacrifice fly bringing in junior Eliana Reyes, who was pitch running for Decker.

Brocki extended the Aztecs lead with a double that plated Okada bringing the score to 3-0.

A pattern seemed to play out for the Aztecs in their Friday matchups. Despite scoring in the first inning of both games, their offense was dormant during the second, third and fourth innings.

When asked how SDSU can keep its scoring momentum throughout the game, Coach Nuveman Deniz jokingly said “When you have the answer, you tell me.” As she laughed, she went on to say “Our goal is to strike first and keep the pedal down; not to strike first and then hang on.”

Coach also noted how LMU’s pitching is one of the best in the country and yet, “we still scored three runs against them; and that is a testament to how strong our offense is.”

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Game one: Oregon 6, SDSU 4

The Aztecs split their doubleheader on the second day of the Campbell/Cartier Classic Saturday night ‒ losing to Oregon 6-4 and bouncing back with a 6-1 victory over Utah Valley later that evening.

SDSU had a hard time getting its offensive momentum rolling against the Oregon Ducks ‒ trailing 3-0 after five innings.

The Scarlet and Black left runners stranded and in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Their dry spell finally came to an end with a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth ‒ starting with a single by Okada, a triple by freshman Jade Ignacio and a single by Keester, resulting in two Aztec runs.

This momentum was short lived for San Diego State as the Ducks answered with three runs in the seventh inning off four hits, and two SDSU errors.

Despite the Ducks dominating on the offensive side of the ball in the top of the seventh, the Aztecs did not go down without a fight in the bottom of the inning.

Barbara sent a deep two-run homer with one out‒ Murphy and Decker followed suit with singles. But Oregon relief pitcher Morgan Scott caused Okada to ground into a double play to end the game.

Oregon just barely edged out SDSU in hits 12-11, but left only five runs on base in comparison to SDSU’s eight.

Game two: SDSU 6, Utah Valley 1

Right off the cuff, leadoff hitter Bella Espinoza started the game with a single, followed by a Mac Barbara double to score SDSU’s first run of the game.

There was plenty of offensive action by the Aztecs in the third inning with another RBI by Barbara and a home run by Celis.

Extending their offensive dominance to the fifth inning, SDSU loaded the bases with one out on walks by Barbara and Ignacio and a single by Celis. Keester sent a single to right field scoring Barbara but the Aztecs could not bring home another run the rest of the inning.

Utah Valley scored its lone run of the game with a leadoff homer by Rylee Thorpe.

San Diego tagged on one final run in the seventh off a sacrifice bunt by freshman Alex Bunton ‒ scoring Reyes.

Celis had a powerhouse offensive outing going 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Espinoza and Keester both added two runs apiece, with Barbara and Ignacio both getting a hit and a walk.

This matchup was another stellar outing for SDSU pitching. Lehman started the game and allowed one hit and three walks over three scoreless innings, striking out four. Martinez allowed only one run on three hits and a walk, striking out three, and Allie Light landed herself three strikeouts while recording her third save of the season.

This coming weekend, the Aztecs will participate in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California looking to extend their 8-2 record.