Aztecs lose intense overtime thriller against Air Force 71-63, snapping seven-game win streak

The San Diego State Aztecs women’s basketball team was defeated by the Air Force Falcons 71-63 in overtime at Clune Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

This game was the final of the Aztecs seven game winning streak (10-5, 1-1 Mountain West) entering this matchup with the Falcons. Air Force entered this game on a three-game losing streak (8-7, 1-1 Mountain West).

The game started out slow, with both teams struggling to score — the Aztecs dealing with a tough 3-2 zone, and oppositely, the Falcons taking on SDSU’s 2-3 zone. With about 4 minutes left in the first quarter, the game was tied 12-12.

It was back and forth until the end of the first, with the Aztecs maintaining a 16-15 lead. Adryana Quezada led in scoring for the Aztecs with six points.

The second quarter showed the Aztecs with a renewed energy, going on a 6-0 run led by the forward duo of Kim Villalobos and Quezada. Eventually, the run was stopped by Guard Madison Smith’s jumper for Air Force.

Both teams went through a scoring drought for over 3 minutes, ended by an Aztec layup by Khylee Pepe. Guards Milahnie Perry and Jordyn DeVaughn helped the Falcons attempt to close the gap. However, the Aztecs blossomed their lead to 8 points, going into halftime 31-23.

The third quarter for the Aztecs began with a bucket from Sarah Barcello. With roughly 7 minutes left in the quarter, Alyssa Jackson went to the rim to give the Aztecs their largest lead of the night at 12 points.

Perry kept up her attack for Air Force, going in for a tough layup and the foul, giving her 14 points after the made free throw. That gave the team some life, as the Falcons cut the lead to two with 3 minutes left in the frame. SDSU didn’t let their lead go, ending the third quarter up 44-39.

Going into the final frame, the Aztecs looked poised to close out the game. Perry, however, had something to say for the Falcons, making the first bucket of the quarter.

That led to Guard Jayda McNabb making a layup on the next possession, cutting the Aztec lead to a single point and forcing SDSU to call a timeout.

Unfortunately, both missed shots and several turnovers led to a Falcon bucket, giving them the lead at 45-44 with 7 minutes left to go.

The game became a grit and grind of the fundamentals as both teams looked exhausted. Prohaska’s jumper gave the Aztecs the lead, 48-47, with 5 minutes left.

Air Force responded with a three, then the Aztecs turned the ball over, resulting in a Falcon layup for a 52-48 lead. With under 5 minutes to play, down four, the Aztecs needed one last push. Going scoreless for three straight minutes allowed the Falcons to control the tempo.

Barcello’s layup brought the Aztecs within one possession, then Quezada tied the game. The Falcons responded with a layup, then with under a minute to go Quezada made a layup to tie the game again at 56-all.

Perry came down for Air Force and missed a layup, sending the Aztecs to their second straight overtime game.

The Falcons went on a 15-7 run throughout overtime to hand SDSU their first loss in eight games, 71-63.

Quezada led the game in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting while grabbing 10 boards, as Villalobos snagged a game-high 14 rebounds. She also had 10 points, both players posting a double-double.

Twenty-two turnovers plagued the Aztecs, as well as 17% from 3-point range, compared to Air Force’s 11 turnovers and 28% from three.

Perry led Air Force with 28 points on 11-of-26 shooting.

The Aztecs face their next opponent, the Fresno State Bulldogs, at Viejas Arena on Sunday, Jan. 7. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.