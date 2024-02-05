Women’s lacrosse returns with exhibition win over Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens, 17-9

The San Diego State women’s lacrosse team had its first taste of action in an exhibition match against Pomona-Pitzer, beating the Sagehens, 17-9, Saturday morning.

Unofficially, 10 Aztecs had their name on the scoreboard, five of which had two or more goals in a match where official stats were not kept.

On top of the list was junior midfielder Emma Betts with four goals, scoring two during the second quarter.

“I am just really proud of how we performed today; it was really great to have an elite eight team like Pomona to come down and play us and test us,” said head coach Kylee White.

The Aztecs started the game hot, earning the first three goals of the game. Two goals were scored by senior attacker Sara Toner. The third goal was scored by senior midfielder Mia Kohn on a turnover during a clearance attempt by the Sagehens.

The Sagehens ended the streak with their first goal of the game midway through the first, but the Aztecs responded with two goals of their own generating a 5-2 lead with the Sagehens scoring between.

The Aztecs struck first in the second with one of two goals scored by Betts during the quarter. The Sagehens responded with their first and only goal of the quarter. The Aztecs outscored the Sagehens 5-1, entering halftime with a 10-3 lead. Freshman attacker Frankie Garcia got her first goal late in the second.

Again, Betts earned her third goal of the game with an early quarter goal. The streak continued with goals from Garcia and senior attacker Brooklyne Waddell, making it 13-3.

Two more goals by the Aztecs made it 15-5, with the Sagehens scoring two consecutive goals. This was also the third consecutive quarter the Aztecs scored five points, but the streak ended in the fourth quarter.

SDSU struggled in the fourth quarter scoring only two goals, one that came from Betts on a power shot. After Betts’ fourth goal, the Sagehens scored three consecutive goals. However, Pomona’s efforts to cut down the lead were not enough to come back.

Building chemistry with a young team and building situational awareness with new rules is what made this exhibition a key match for SDSU.

According to White, one of the team’s timeouts was to remind the team to not take a last-second shot because of the new rules that allow them to maintain possession past the end of the quarter.

“With so many rules changing this year, now we are talking a lot more strategically,” White said.

The Aztecs will play the Lindenwood Lions in a 10 a.m. face-off on Friday, Feb. 9, before heading to Arizona for a match-up against Xavier on Sunday, Feb. 11, hoping to build from the match against the Sagehens.

“The mindset is just one play at a time,” White said. “Being a younger team, we have to focus on that forward progress, keeping the game small, instead of thinking of the entire season and what it means to get to that Pac-12 tournament.”

The Aztecs will return home Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon for their first home game against UC Davis.