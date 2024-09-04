Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” is bold, unserious and so much fun

Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album was released on Aug. 23, 2024, and it has people listening to songs on repeat with her brilliant, witty and unserious writing. She released 12 songs each with a different vibe and personality.

Carpenter starred in Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World”, which propelled her fame, and it’s where many remember her from and the start of her singing career with Disney. Now, she is revealing that she is no longer that little girl, but she is really just a girl going through her twenties.

Giving us a snippet of how witty, unserious and flirty this album would be, Carpenter’s first single off the album was the pop hit “Espresso,” which was the song of the summer playing everywhere, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks.

“Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know/ That’s that me espresso” was heard across malls, stadiums and radio stations nationwide. The song not only highlights her confidence, but it also proves that Carpenter is this year’s pop sensation.

The next single she released was “Please Please Please,” a clever song with immaculate harmonies. The music video, which starred her current boyfriend Barry Keoghan, who is most recognized for his leading role in the 2023 thriller-comedy “Saltburn,” played on the lyrics “I heard that you’re an actor/ so act like a stand-up guy.”

Carpenter’s playful jab at one of Hollywood’s leading men, paired with the tracks undeniably infectious melody, quickly made it a fan favorite and anthem for budding relationships everywhere.

“Taste,” the most recent single from the album, revolves around a guy going back to his ex, as Carpenter emphasizes the ever-so-lasting impact she made on him. The music video follows Carpenter and actress Jenna Ortega killing each other in comedic ways, and it is filled with references to classic films like Death Becomes Her and Kill Bill: Volume 1.

In the end, Ortega kills him, and the two girls become friends, laughing about him being “very insecure.” The breathiness of her vocals, and the beat of the drums in the background, all lead to a great song that listeners can’t help but dance to.

The album consists of nine more songs, all with different styles. Carpenter explores acoustic sounds with “Dumb and Poetic,” “Slim Pickins” and “Coincidence,” and an early 2000s pop sound with “Good Graces,” “Juno” and “Don’t Smile.”

“Short n’ Sweet” has a little something for everyone to enjoy and sing with your whole heart. With sharp, spicy and witty lyrics such as “Your car drove itself to LA to her thighs,” to “Jack off to lyrics by Leonard Cohen” and “Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?” the pop star captures everything from the sting of betrayal to the humor in heartbreak.

Carpenter’s tour for her new album starts on September 23, where she’ll be bringing this fun to Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Nov. 10.