Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is back for more

The juice is loose just in time for the spooky season.

Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) makes his big return to cinemas everywhere in the sequel to the cult classic “Beetlejuice.” Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is fully grown up and has left her past in Winter River behind her for good.

Using her clairvoyant powers for…good, she is dazzling audiences on TV contacting the other side. But little does she know, the other side is contacting her back, and her past is quickly coming back to haunt her. She just thought her imagination was getting the better of her.

That is until the tragic death of her father that brings her, Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara), and her daughter Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) back to the house that started it all.

Tim Burton brings audiences back to the afterlife in ways they have never visited before. There is no lack of villains, old friends and even music that will have you dancing in your seats.

While Astrid struggles to accept her mother’s past, and tries to look towards the future, Beetlejuice is dead set on completely a decades old goal.

In a state of sorrow and mourning, the Deetz’s are forced to make some challenging decisions. When Astrid makes a deal that could lead to her demise, Lydia is forced to face a demon from her past. Lydia must team up with Beetlejuice to save Astrid and return the living from the afterlife.

But Beetlejuice may just be the anti-hero you may end up rooting for. This movie is nothing short of a villain playground. Because it wouldn’t be a Beetlejuice movie without ghosts in the afterlife that have a vendetta to settle.

Hopefully, you have taken time to freshen up on the “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” because you will need to know every rule and stipulation to make it out of this movie alive.

Burton brought back beloved characters, memorable sets and a hysterical storyline in a way that will leave audiences wanting to see it again and again. Beetlejuice was not afraid to spill his guts to audiences.

There was nothing boring in this film, from the intricate sets to the classic Burton claymation storylines.

Life is too short not to spend the evening with Beetlejuice. It is time to hop on the soul train to see Beetlejuice in all his glory.

Be sure to put on your best striped suit and head to the movies to see “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”