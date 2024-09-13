Women’s soccer loses fourth straight game against UC San Diego 0-1

The San Diego State women’s soccer team (1-4-1) hosted University of California, San Diego (2-5-1) on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Both teams have only faced four times prior to the match which the Aztecs have never lost against the Tritons until now.

The first half started as both teams were struggling to score. It wasn’t until the 17-minute mark that senior forward Raquel Kalpakoff scored the only goal of the match. The goal helped the Tritons take the only lead of the night and gave an assist to senior midfielder Courtney Hilliard.

After the Triton’s goal, neither team was able to score, though the Aztecs had multiple open shots that were not going in their favor.

By the end of the first half, the Aztecs had a total of six shots, one save and five fouls. The Tritons on the other hand had a total of five shots, three saves, five corner kicks and five fouls.

As the second half started, the Aztecs were on top defensively but in the transition to offense, defensively the Scarlet and Black struggled as the Tritons kept a pressing back line.

Senior goalkeeper Alexa Madueño had an important save at the 76-minute mark. The shot was attempted by Tritons forward sophomore Andrea Guillen as Madueño saved the shot from the top of the goal.

By the end of the match, the Aztecs had a total of 14 shots, three saves, two corner kicks and a total of nine fouls. The Tritons had 10 shots, six saves, eight corner kicks and a total of 12 fouls.

The game wasn’t pretty for the Aztecs as they earned three yellow cards. The first yellow card was handed to senior defender Trinity Coker at the 44-minute mark. During the second half, the Aztecs were given two more including senior forward, Emma Gaines-Ramos, and head coach Mike Friesen both at the 65-minute mark.

The Aztecs will host Eastern Washington on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the SDSU Sports Deck at noon where they will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.