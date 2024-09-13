San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Women’s soccer loses fourth straight game against UC San Diego 0-1

Despite the Aztecs having more shots, the Triton’s goal in the 1st half secured the win
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorSeptember 13, 2024
Categories:
Christie Yeung
San Diego State forward Emma Gaines-Ramos tries to dribble past University of California, San Diego defender Leilah Raad on Thursday, Sept.12 at SDSU Sports Deck.

The San Diego State women’s soccer team (1-4-1)  hosted University of California, San Diego (2-5-1) on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the SDSU Sports Deck. 

Both teams have only faced four times prior to the match which the Aztecs have never lost against the Tritons until now. 

The first half started as both teams were struggling to score. It wasn’t until the 17-minute mark that senior forward Raquel Kalpakoff scored the only goal of the match. The goal helped the Tritons take the only lead of the night and gave an assist to senior midfielder Courtney Hilliard. 

After the Triton’s goal, neither team was able to score, though the Aztecs had multiple open shots that were not going in their favor. 

By the end of the first half, the Aztecs had a total of six shots, one save and five fouls. The Tritons on the other hand had a total of five shots, three saves, five corner kicks and five fouls. 

As the second half started, the Aztecs were on top defensively but in the transition to offense, defensively the Scarlet and Black struggled as the Tritons kept a pressing back line. 

Senior goalkeeper Alexa Madueño had an important save at the 76-minute mark. The shot was attempted by Tritons forward sophomore Andrea Guillen as Madueño saved the shot from the top of the goal. 

By the end of the match, the Aztecs had a total of 14 shots, three saves, two corner kicks and a total of nine fouls. The Tritons had 10 shots, six saves, eight corner kicks and a total of 12 fouls.

The game wasn’t pretty for the Aztecs as they earned three yellow cards. The first yellow card was handed to senior defender Trinity Coker at the 44-minute mark. During the second half, the Aztecs were given two more including senior forward, Emma Gaines-Ramos, and head coach Mike Friesen both at the 65-minute mark. 

The Aztecs will host Eastern Washington on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the SDSU Sports Deck at noon where they will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. 

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano
Abigail Segoviano, '24-25 Mundo Azteca Editor
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Christie Yeung, '24-25 News Editor
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.