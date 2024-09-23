San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Men’s soccer ties against UC Davis 3-3 after back and forth goals

Aztecs break attendance record at Snapdragon game for the third year in a row
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorSeptember 23, 2024
Categories:
Olivia Vargo
A shot by senior forward Terence Okoeguale gets past the goalkeeper to put the Aztecs ahead in their 3-3 draw against UC Davis at SnapDragon Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.

The San Diego State men’s soccer team (3-3-2) played their annual Snapdragon Stadium match against the University of California, Davis (4-2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 21 with the game concluding in a tie, 3-3.

The Aztecs started right off the bat as junior forward Austin Brummett scored the first goal 17 seconds into the match, giving an assist to senior forward Robbie Matei and senior midfielder Daniel Pacella. 

Head coach Ryan Hopkins mentioned what he thought of the goal.

“We’ve been talking about fast starts, and we got off to a slow start at Oregon State,” Hopkins said. “(Robbie) made a really savvy play and beat his man. Sometimes those can hurt you a little bit if you score that quickly because the games are just kind of (odd.)”

The Aggies responded back at the 29-minute mark when senior forward Keegan Walwyn-Bent scored the first goal for the Aggies, giving an assist to junior midfielder Lucas Fernandez-Kim and tying the game 1-1.

In the final minute of the first half, senior forward Terence Okoeguale scored the second goal for the Aztecs, which gave an assist to senior forward Ferran Florencio Catalá and sophomore defender Ulises Esquivel. 

17 seconds later, sophomore midfielder Declan Horio scored the second goal for the Aggies to tie the game 2-2. 

Hopkins spoke to the team during halftime regarding which areas they could improve on and what the Aggies have been doing differently compared to when the team did the scouting report on them. 

Matei scored the last goal for the Aztecs at the 54-minute mark, earning Okoeguale an assist.

Even though the Aztecs were ahead 3-2, the Aggies continued to fight as Walwyn-Bent scored the last goal of the night, tying the Aztecs 3-3. 

Senior goalkeeper Djibril Doumbia had a season-high of six saves. Hopkins spoke about Doumbia’s performance against the Aggies.

“When he needed to make some key saves, I thought he was there,” Hopkins said. “I thought he was really sharp coming out, collecting, punching, things of that nature, and I thought that was the best part of this game tonight.”

Okoeguale mentioned the advantages and disadvantages of the match.

“We had the lead three times (but) they showed that they had the advantage of coming back,” Okoeguale said. 

The men’s soccer team only plays at Snapdragon Stadium once a year and this year they set a new attendance record with a total of 3,802 fans. Okoeguale talked about how it felt for him to be able to play at Snapdragon.

“Very special, we all were very excited,” Okoeguale said. “We set a record today for people that attended again, it felt special to all of us.” 

The Aggies outscored the Aztecs eight to 16. The Aztecs had a total of 13 fouls with senior defender André Puente and Esquivel earning yellow cards. The Aggies had 11 fouls with one yellow card given to junior midfielder Zack Lillington. 

The Aztecs will have four away games in the next two weeks. Their first stop is against the University of California, Irvine on Sept. 28 where the Aztecs will be playing their last non-conference game of the season. Their next home game will be on Oct.17 when they face off against Seattle University at 4 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck. 

“Stick to our principles,” Hopkins said. “Get in the film room, get in the weight room, get on the training field and continue to prepare ourselves the best way we know how.”

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano
Abigail Segoviano, '24-25 Mundo Azteca Editor
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Olivia Vargo
Olivia Vargo, '24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.