San Diego swoons for Stephen Sanchez over performance at Cal Coast Amphitheater

Reinvigorating the sounds he grew up with, new pop-rock artist Stephen Sanchez’s night at San Diego State University’s Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater brought a sentimental and fun experience.

Sept. 15 marked the halfway point of Sanchez’s North American tour, “The Connie Co Show,” which even included two shows in Japan.

Sanchez’s song “Until I Found You” released in 2021. Going quickly viral on TikTok and becoming a popular audio clip, the hit made Sanchez a familiar voice.

But before Sanchez was able to take over the stage, the audience was graced with the presence of alternative-indie band, The Brook and The Bluff, as the opening act.

The group opened with their song, “Off the Lawn,” putting on an energetic act filled with jumping and dancing that prepared the audience for Sanchez’s set later. Fans swayed along to match the band’s synchronized dance moves.

As The Brook and The Bluff continued their set, and fans of all ages filled up the amphitheater in their finest ‘50s-inspired leather and pin up outfits.

After their set, the crowd patiently waited for Sanchez to come out and give them a fun performance.

Daniel Alvarez, a new Stephen Sanchez listener, excitedly awaited the performance.

“I’m excited for Stephen Sanchez, I hope he plays ‘Until I Found You.’ The way he reinvents the oldies is pretty cool, I love that type of music,” Alvarez said.

As the set crew finished up perfecting the stage, Sanchez’s love for the retro culture of the 1950s and ‘60s was displayed. The stage set up a talk show on a turntable that said “The Connie Co Show” in a vintage font. Going with the theme, there were dated cameras on the sides of the stage.

Right before Sanchez ran on stage, a commentator welcomed Connie Co to the stage. Co, played by Austin Cain, greeted the audience and gave Sanchez his cue to the stage – almost reminiscent of Vince Fontaine from Grease.

Once Co walked off the stage, Sanchez spun out from the turntable and went straight into singing “Evangeline,” a favorite of many fans. The crowd screamed and sang along while moving side to side.

Sanchez continued singing songs from his “Angel Face” album, like “Emotional Vacation,” performing them at a higher tempo than the recorded version.

Then Sanchez transitioned into a tender performance of “Be More,” hitting the notes higher than on the album. Fans yelled “I love you!” and waved the flashlight on their phones – a typical move at concerts saved for sentimental songs.

While trying to continue a softhearted performance of “No One Knows,” Sanchez couldn’t hold his laughter in while reading signs held by fans. Some signs said “This is my first concert!” and “I would sell my bf for you.”

Feeling the audience’s love, Sanchez exclaimed “Alright my babies,” then got off the stage to walk through the crowd. He serenades fans while singing Paul Anka’s classic, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.”

After his moment in the crowd, he returned to the stage to continue his setlist, which included a hyped-up cover of “Oh, Pretty Woman,” by Roy Orbinson. No matter the song, the crowd kept screaming and fangirling over Sanchez.

The host of the night, Connie Co, rolled back out from the turntable, starting his interview with Sanchez. Co asked, “What is something you wish you could’ve done before your music career?” To which Sanchez replied, “I really wanted to be a hairstylist.”

Singing a few songs for the talk show, Sanchez reached an arrogant point. He cockily thanked the “boyfriends who brought their girlfriends even though they’re in love with him.” Then he unnecessarily went on a long tangent over his “perfect date.”

Moving on from his self-praising, he continued his set, returning to the ecstatic mood set earlier in the show.

He performed his popular and long-awaited song, “Until I Found You.” And, before leaving the stage for the night, he gave an animated performance of “Shake,” spinning and sliding all over the stage.

Satisfied with the performance Sanchez gave, fans quickly left the amphitheater once he said goodnight.

Kate Manzer, a third year student at SDSU, was enamored for the night.

“I loved the concert, it was so much fun. His energy was so much fun too. He was totally flirting with all the girls in the crowd, it was so funny. He really leaned into the whole 50’s heartthrob aesthetic, and I loved it. He’s like Elvis reincarnated, it was awesome,” Manzer stated.